iQor Harnesses NICE CXone to Drive Digital Transformation in CX

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today has announced that iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business processing solutions, is leveraging NICE CXone, the industry-leading, cloud-native customer experience (CX) platform, to unify and optimize all interactions and deliver an exceptional digital experience for clients across industries.

CXone facilitates iQor’s custom and agile solutions tailored to the specific needs of clients with the ability to quickly adapt as the marketplace changes. iQor incorporated CXone into Symphony [AI]TM, its generative AI ecosystem, to improve customer experience with real-time analytics, responses, and solutions derived from both NICE’s and iQor’s extensive industry experience and best practices. The integration of CXone’s digital and AI capabilities supports iQor’s ability to customize omnichannel experiences, empower data-driven decisions, and deliver unparalleled customer and employee experiences.

Prabhjot Singh, Chief Digital Officer, iQor, said, "Our partnership with NICE has enhanced our CX capabilities and agility to deliver unmatched customer experiences for our clients in all sectors, leading to a harmonious interplay between the human element and technology. This ease of doing business reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in customer service.”

"Our partnership with iQor demonstrates the importance of understanding the customer journey from end to end,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, NICE. "CXone’s customizability gives the BPO unlimited possibilities to succeed at a high level and set the standard for exceptional CX.”

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at www.iQor.com.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

