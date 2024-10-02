IQVIA Announces IQVIA AI Assistant, Powered by IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI™

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today introduces IQVIA AI Assistant, a generative AI technology that enables a step-change enhancement in how life science customers receive timely and powerful insights.

IQVIA AI Assistant is a user-friendly, conversational text interface that provides immediate and intuitive analytic insights. For the first time, customers can simply ask complex questions about their business and receive comprehensive and reliable answers in moments instead of hours or days. Available insights from IQVIA AI Assistant include brand and territory performance, competitive intelligence, prescription drivers and more.

The IQVIA AI Assistant is built upon IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI™, a trusted AI foundation that IQVIA has been investing in for more than a decade. IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI™ combines unparalleled, high-quality healthcare data with extensive privacy safeguards; fine-tuned, validated, fit-for-use models designed for use in life sciences; and quality-control benchmarking by scientific, healthcare and AI experts.

"IQVIA AI Assistant provides the precision, speed and trust required by our life sciences and healthcare customers. Through this purpose-built AI technology, we are fulfilling our mission of accelerating innovation to create a healthier world,” said Bernd Haas, senior vice president, IQVIA Digital Products and Solutions.

IQVIA is integrating its AI Assistant into a host of solutions across the portfolio, including IQVIA Orchestrated Analytics, ChannelDynamics®Verbatim, Market Prognosis and Clinical Data Analytics Solutions. For all these solutions, the addition of AI Assistant provides unique accessibility to near real-time insights that formerly required hours or days of work by subject-matter experts. Additional solutions that incorporate IQVIA AI Assistant are on the roadmap as part of a strategy to bring this new innovative capability to more customers so that they can drive healthcare forward, faster.

