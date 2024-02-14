|
14.02.2024 13:10:12
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $469 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $227 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $523 million or $2.84 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $3.87 billion from $3.74 billion last year.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $469 Mln. vs. $227 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.54 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.82 -Revenue (Q4): $3.87 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.
