IQVIA Named a Leader in Medical Affairs and Regulatory Operations by Everest Group

IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV) today announces that a leading, independent research firm, Everest Group, has recognized IQVIA as a Leader in its Life Sciences Regulatory and Medical Affairs Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 survey, which measures both market impact and delivery effectiveness.

The Everest Group report highlights IQVIA’s focus on innovation and its comprehensive portfolio of solutions that accelerates drug development from molecule to market. IQVIA partners with customers to plan, generate and disseminate trustworthy clinical and medical evidence which drives the right stakeholder dialogue throughout the asset lifecycle to advance regulatory and healthcare decision making that improves patient outcomes.

A strong global footprint, along with AI-enabled technology and analytic solutions allow IQVIA to ease the burden of regulatory complexities and compliance demands in different geographies for regulatory customers. IQVIA’s end-to-end solutions enable medical affairs customers to manage and curate the richness of data coming into their organization, transforming evidence into insights that can enable actionable change. As with all IQVIA AI-powered solutions, the AI capabilities in IQVIA’s medical affairs and regulatory solutions are grounded in IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI™ – AI engineered to meet the level of precision, speed and trust required for life sciences and healthcare.

"IQVIA is honored to be recognized for its role in enabling our medical affairs and regulatory customers to close the gap between medical knowledge and medical practice to improve patients’ lives,” said Rob Kotchie, president, Real World Solutions, IQVIA.

"IQVIA stands out as a prominent service provider distinguished by its wide scope of services and extensive domain expertise, which is further augmented through its collaborations with multiple health authorities,” says Lloyd Fernandes, practice director, Everest Group. "Furthermore, IQVIA is well-poised to cater to enterprises' digitization needs via its suite of technology solutions, including IQVIA RIM Smart, productivity tools for electronic submissions, and IQVIA labeling solutions, enabling enhanced process efficiencies."

To review the report, including details on IQVIA’s Leader status, please click here.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources, extensive domain expertise and network of partners. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers actionable insights and powerful solutions with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240711696669/en/