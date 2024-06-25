IQVIA’s SmartSolve® eQMS Wins 2024 MedTech Breakthrough Award "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare”

IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced that the IQVIA SmartSolve Enterprise Quality Management System (eQMS) platform has been selected as the winner of the "Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare" award in the 8th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

SmartSolve eQMS is part of IQVIA’s suite of purpose-built safety, regulatory and quality technologies, providing a single source of truth for quality compliance. It is the first solution to simplify the complexity of quality compliance and offer a cross-functional, intelligent connection of regulatory and quality processes on a platform designed specifically for life sciences customers.

SmartSolve eQMS’s AI recommends the most appropriate problem code for the reporting of medical device adverse events and empowers quality operations to become a central hub for continuous improvement. With this streamlined process management, life sciences organizations have more time to focus on commercial, customer and compliance activities. As with all IQVIA AI-powered solutions, SmartSolve eQMS’s AI capabilities are grounded in IQVIA Healthcare-grade AI™ – AI engineered to meet the level of precision, speed and trust required for life sciences and healthcare.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for our innovation in AI-powered healthcare solutions,” said Susan Hill, vice president of Global Product Management, Digital Products & Solutions, IQVIA. "The addition of artificial intelligence capabilities within the SmartSolve platform accelerates and supports human decision-making in the provision of safe and effective care globally.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards are conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market. The mission of the Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, innovation, hard work and success of digital health and medical technology companies, services and products around the globe. This year’s program attracted more than 4,500 nominations from all over the world.

"The MedTech industry is facing a challenging quality environment with rapidly increasing complexity. The management of global regulations, technological advancements and country-by-country regulatory variations places immense strain on quality teams,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "SmartSolve’s innovative use of artificial intelligence enables the automation of administrative and transactional activities, allowing quality professionals to focus on critical, high-value tasks. The solution’s recognition is well-deserved; congratulations to the IQVIA team.”

To learn more about the benefits of the IQVIA SmartSolve platform, visit our site.

