09.04.2024 13:15:12

Iridium Inks 5-Year Contract With L3Harris For Iridium Satellite Time And Location Service

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) announced Tuesday a new five-year commercial contract with L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for the Iridium Satellite Time and Location (STL) service.

Under the terms, Iridium will provide the STL service to more than three dozen L3Harris-operated communications network backbone nodes and a similar number of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) facilities throughout the U.S. It will provide a resilient timing sync service to data center facilities across the U.S.

L3Harris owns and operates a private nationwide network for the FAA, providing voice, data, and video communications for the National Airspace System operations and mission support functions.

The Iridium STL service is a vital component of the overall network timing architecture that removes dependencies on GPS as a primary timing source.

Compact devices provided by Adtran's Oscilloquartz division that receive Iridium STL signals are also included in the solution for L3Harris.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Iridium Communications Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Iridium Communications Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Iridium Communications Inc 23,92 -31,01% Iridium Communications Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Am Freitag geht es an den asiatischen Börsen tendenziell bergab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen