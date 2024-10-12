|
12.10.2024 14:15:00
Is Advance Auto Parts Stock a Buy?
Like an old car that breaks down often, Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) stock has been a giant headache for investors. The automotive parts retailer and distributor has struggled amid an industry slowdown and weaker-than-expected earnings. Shares have declined by 83% from their all-time high in early 2022, with the sell-off continuing this year.The numbers are discouraging, but this type of volatility can sometimes present a compelling opportunity for investors, assuming the company can make the necessary repairs. Is Advance Auto Parts stock a buy now? Here's what you need to know.Several factors have contributed to the collapse of Advance Auto Parts stock over the past two years. Beyond a shift in the macroeconomic backdrop with a post-pandemic consumer spending slowdown, the company was hard hit by supply chain disruptions to the aftermarket auto parts industry and inflationary cost pressures.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
