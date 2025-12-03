Affirm Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL1G / ISIN: US00827B1061
|
03.12.2025 18:21:00
Is Affirm Stock Yesterday's News?
It's the holiday season, and investors are out shopping for deals, including the hottest stocks. Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) isn't one of them. Its share price has declined by 24% over the past three months. It's easy to forget that the stock for this buy now, pay later company has skyrocketed roughly 365% over the past three years.Given the price drop in recent months, is Affirm's stock yesterday's news at this point?Purchasing using buy now, pay later continues to gain usage among younger consumers, according to research by The Motley Fool. Affirm competes with a variety of other lenders and fintech companies, but it continues to stand out. Unlike most, the company doesn't charge hidden or late fees, a common complaint of those who use buy now, pay later services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Affirm Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Affirm stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|Affirm chief executive calls for cap on ‘buy now, pay later’ fees (Financial Times)
|
21.10.25
|Affirm chief executive calls for cap on ‘buy now, pay later’ fees (Financial Times)
|
27.08.25
|Ausblick: Affirm präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Affirm zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)