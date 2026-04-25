Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
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26.04.2026 00:41:00
Is AMC Stock Going to $0?
Since its time as a meme stock, AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) stock has attracted significant attention. After a run-up in 2021, the stock of the U.S.'s largest movie chain lost around 99.8% of its value as ticket sales remain far below where they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.At around $1.70 per share as of the time of this writing, it has fallen deep into penny stock status. With that development, the question surrounding AMC stock is whether it will fall to $0, or will it stage a recovery?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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