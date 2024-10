Is AppLovin Stock a Buy Now?

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) stock has swept investors off their feet with a spectacular 265% return this year. The mobile advertising technology (adtech) disrupter is benefiting from new artificial intelligence (AI) features integrated across its platform that have added to a strong growth outlook.Following such a big rally in the share price, investors may be wondering if there is more upside ahead or whether this is the one that got away. Here's what you need to know.As mobile devices increasingly play an integral part in our daily lives, advertising on those devices has become more important than ever.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool