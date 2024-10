Is AST SpaceMobile Stock a Buy Before Nov. 1?

On Sept. 12, 2024, AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) took a bold leap into the future. That was the day it announced the launch of its first five operational satellites and, basically, the beginning of its ability to generate revenue from a space-based broadband network that works with regular cell phones.The third quarter (ended Sept. 30) will be the first quarter in which the company provides an update on its progress with those five satellites. That news should come in early to mid-November.AST SpaceMobile is looking to provide access to broadband and cellular services to people in remote locations. That could be in the middle of the ocean, the top of a mountain, or just in an area with minimal cell tower coverage. It's kind of similar to what Elon Musk's Starlink service, which is operated by the SpaceX company, is looking to do.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool