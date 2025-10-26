AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
|
26.10.2025 16:53:00
Is AST SpaceMobile Stock Your Ticket to Becoming a Millionaire?
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares have rocketed higher by more than 1,000% over the past three years. Much of that gain has come since mid-2024, when the company's prospects for actually turning its big idea into a reality started to look more feasible.But there's one small problem -- the company still doesn't have a fully functional service. Here's why you might want to be cautious with AST SpaceMobile.You can't simply hoard a pile of cash and hope that you'll build a seven-figure nest egg. Most people will need to take some risks, which will likely mean investing in stocks. This is where things get complicated, because the quickest way to build wealth is to pick one growth stock that goes up a lot. AST SpaceMobile's massive price advance over the past three years is an example.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
10.08.25
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.25
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)