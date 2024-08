Is Beaten-Down Dexcom Stock a Buy on the Dip?

Last week was a tough one for Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shareholders. The maker of continuous blood glucose monitors lowered its forward revenue outlook when it reported second-quarter results on Friday, July 26.If there's one thing markets hate, it's uncertainty. Investors responding to management's shifting expectations hammered the stock 40.6% lower in a single trading session. That beat the stock down to a price we haven't seen since early 2020.Was the forward-looking adjustment management made awful enough to warrant such a severe beating? Here's a closer look at why the bottom fell out from under Dexcom stock to see if it could be a bad-news buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool