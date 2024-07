Is Berkshire Hathaway Stock a Buy?

Few stocks have performed as well as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since 1965, shares have increased in value by nearly 4,000,000%! A $10,000 investment would now be worth more than $350 million. The man who made these tremendous returns possible -- Warren Buffett -- is still at the helm. But does that make the stock a buy today?The returns you see from Berkshire's long-term history are eye-popping. But are they still relevant? The truth is that the vast majority of Berkshire's returns occurred very early in its history.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel