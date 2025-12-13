Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.12.2025 20:53:00
Is BigBear.ai a Buy?
Artificial intelligence companies are the must-have stocks for many investors right now, and BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) has been no exception. The AI data analytics company has seen its share price rise by more than 600% over the past three years, leading many to wonder if this AI stock is worth buying right now.Unfortunately, I think investors have been caught up in a bit of a flurry of excitement for BigBear.ai that's not necessarily warranted, given the company's falling sales and tumbling margins. Here's why it's best to avoid BigBear.ai stock right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!