Is Broadcom Stock a Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity Ahead of Its 10-for-1 Stock Split on July 12?

When Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) released the results of its fiscal 2024 second quarter, ended May 5, the company delivered results that sailed past Wall Street's expectations. More intriguing for shareholders, however, was another development.In conjunction with its financial report, Broadcom 's management revealed a 10-for-1 stock split. Since its announcement on Jun 12, shares have climbed 6% (as of this writing), and the stock has gained 93% over the past year. This helps to illustrate the ongoing interest from investors, likely spurred higher by the vast opportunity represented by artificial intelligence (AI).The stock split is scheduled to take place after the market close on Friday, July 12. Does the upcoming stock split make Broadcom a once-in-a-generation investment opportunity? Let's see what the evidence reveals.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel