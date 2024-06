Is Broadcom Stock Going to $2,100 on the Heels of Its 10-for-1 Stock Split Announcement? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

There's no getting around the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in tech circles since early last year, and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a key player in the space. The company's semiconductors and data center infrastructure play a critical part in the AI ecosystem, which has lit a fire under the stock. Its price has nearly doubled over the past year, resulting in a high-profile stock split.In the wake of Broadcom 's better-than-anticipated results, Wall Street is scrambling to revise its models, resulting in a tidal wave of higher price targets. One should be of particular interest to shareholders.Analysts at Benchmark reiterated their buy rating while boosting their price target on Broadcom to a Street-high $2,100. That represents a potential upside for investors of 40% over the coming year, compared to the stock's closing price on Wednesday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel