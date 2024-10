Is Broadcom Stock Going to $220 on the Heels of Its 10-for-1 Stock Split? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

Interest in artificial intelligence (AI) has mushroomed over the past couple of years, and the trend has vast implications for the entire technology sector. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a particularly important player in the space, as its semiconductors and data center technology play crucial roles in the AI ecosystem. That position has propelled the company's market cap upward by more than 100% over the past year, and prompted it to implement a high-profile 10-for-1 stock split.In the wake of the company's better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results last month, Wall Street is getting more bullish, resulting in a host of higher price targets. One of the more recent target hikes is particularly intriguing.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool