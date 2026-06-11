Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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11.06.2026 08:05:00

Is Broadcom Stock Now a Better Buy Than Nvidia?

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has had a solid 2026, but a rough couple of weeks recently. It's up more than 13% for the year, but it used to be up around 40% prior to its earnings announcement. Now, it's down around 20% from its all-time highs. Prior to the sell-off, it was pretty clear that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a better buy than Broadcom, but now that there has been a significant price correction, is that still the case? Let's take a look and see which of these two artificial intelligence (AI) chip makers is the better buy now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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