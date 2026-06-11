Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
11.06.2026 08:05:00
Is Broadcom Stock Now a Better Buy Than Nvidia?
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has had a solid 2026, but a rough couple of weeks recently. It's up more than 13% for the year, but it used to be up around 40% prior to its earnings announcement. Now, it's down around 20% from its all-time highs. Prior to the sell-off, it was pretty clear that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a better buy than Broadcom, but now that there has been a significant price correction, is that still the case? Let's take a look and see which of these two artificial intelligence (AI) chip makers is the better buy now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!