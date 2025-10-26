Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
26.10.2025 11:53:00
Is Broadcom Stock the Smartest Way to Invest in AI Infrastructure?
The artificial intelligence arms race is waging on, but in reality, the only place investors are seeing any real benefits is by investing in the AI infrastructure plays. These are areas where real money is being spent, and that's where I think most investors should be picking stocks. Since the AI arms race began in 2023, the top investment pick in this space has been Nvidia.However, other viable alternatives are popping up, including Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Broadcom's product line is quite attractive and offers a viable alternative to Nvidia's chips. But is it the smartest way to invest in AI? Let's take a look.Broadcom is a much larger business than just AI. While Nvidia is focused on building its graphics processing units (GPUs) and the hardware and software to support them, Broadcom has multiple other business wings. Broadcom's product lineup includes mainframe hardware and software, virtual desktop software via its acquisition of VMware, cybersecurity software, and many other product lines. However, these divisions aren't driving Broadcom's growth; its AI division is.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!