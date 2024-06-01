|
01.06.2024 10:32:00
Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) posted its latest earnings report on Wednesday, May 29. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on April 30, the enterprise AI software company's revenue rose 20% year over year to $87 million and exceeded analysts' expectations by $2 million. It narrowed its adjusted net loss from $15 million to $14 million, or $0.11 per share, which also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.19.The stock rallied after that earnings beat, but it still trades nearly 40% below its initial public offering price and more than 85% below its all-time high. Should investors buy it as a turnaround play right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
