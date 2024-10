Is Cameco a Millionaire Maker?

Nuclear power is all the rage right now, with two U.S. reactor reopenings making splashy headlines. The U.S. government has already agreed to back one of the reopenings and it could end up providing a helping hand with the second as well. With Uncle Sam on board, there's a very real chance that nuclear power is ready to take off. Should you buy industry supplier Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) to play the potential upside?Cameco is a uranium miner and nuclear fuel producer. It is, basically, a picks-and-shovels play on the nuclear power sector. Without the uranium it produces, nuclear power plants can't run. And while it isn't the only uranium miner in the world, it is large and has operations in politically and economically stable regions (largely Canada). That makes it a more reliable supplier than some of the other choices nuclear power companies have to consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool