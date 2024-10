Is Capital One Financial Stock a Buy Before Oct. 24?

Shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) have lined investors' wallets with a fantastic 60% return during the past year. The banking giant, recognized for its major credit card business, has benefited from resilient macroeconomic conditions including solid consumer spending and borrowing.Those themes will be in focus when the company reports its third-quarter results on Oct. 24. With the stock trading at a 52-week high, can the rally keep going, and should you buy Capital One shares before this key update? Here's what you need to know.Capital One stands out for its unique operating profile. Compared to larger banks that offer credit cards as one of their service offerings, issuing credit cards remains Capital One 's core business. It's further diversified by its consumer and commercial banking arms.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool