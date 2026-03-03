Going Aktie
Is Conagra Brands Stock Going to $25?
Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) has paid a dividend every year since 1976 and currently offers a tasty yield of 7.3%. That high yield doesn't come free, as the company faces challenges driving sales growth and weak profitability.With the stock trading at around $19 at the time of writing -- down 24% over the past year -- can investors expect the dividend to be sustained and the stock to recover to $25 in the next year or so? I think so, but management's efforts to stabilize sales and profitability will need to show results.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
