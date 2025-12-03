Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.12.2025 18:21:23
Is Core Scientific’s AI Pivot Working? New Investor Takes Big $22 Million Position
On November 14, asset manager VR Advisory Services disclosed a new position in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), acquiring 1.2 million shares—an estimated $21.7 million stake.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, VR Advisory Services established a new position in Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), acquiring 1.2 million shares during the third quarter. The estimated value of the position at quarter-end was $21.7 million based on the closing prices at September 30.This new position accounts for 5.3% of VR Advisory Services’ reportable U.S. equity AUM as of quarter-end.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!