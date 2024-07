Is Costco Stock a Buy Today? Wall Street Doesn't See Much Upside, But I'm Seeing a Different Story

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) stock is an investor favorite. It's a reliable, market-beating stock, and it pays a dividend, has a self-generating revenue model and plenty of expansion opportunities.Wall Street analysts, though, don't see too much upside over the next 12 to 18 months, possibly because the stock keeps climbing and has become highly valued. But you might want to consider buying it anyway.I don't think there's a lot of disagreement about Costco's prospects. It has an excellent operating model that breeds loyalty and sales growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool