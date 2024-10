Is CRISPR Therapeutics Stock a Buy?

At the moment, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is in a special period that most biotechs never survive to reach. Small groups of patients are now being treated with its first medicine to reach the market, but the biotech has yet to prove that it can deliver its therapy profitably. At the same time, investors looking to buy the stock need to look ahead, at the programs it's working on today, to assess where it'll be going in the future, once the rollout of its medicine is complete.Let's examine what this company is planning for the future, and figure out whether that makes its stock worth buying or not.CRISPR's first gene therapy, Casgevy, which treats or functionally cures both beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD), is now approved for sale in the U.S. It'll be splitting the profits and costs associated with Casgevy with its collaborator, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which will take a 60% share of the pie. The company is now in the process of setting up treatment centers to administer it. As more eligible patients can access treatment, revenue will continue to roll in. As of now, just 20 patients have started the procedure.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool