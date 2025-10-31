D-Wave Quantum Aktie
WKN DE: A3DSV9 / ISIN: US26740W1099
|
31.10.2025 10:00:00
Is D-Wave Quantum a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Quantum computing stocks have taken investors on a wild roller coaster ride over the past few weeks. This cohort has lost a ton of value during this time frame, although there were a few positive spikes along the way. This may have investors wondering if this is a smart buying opportunity, as these stocks have a ton of potential to skyrocket if their quantum computing solutions become widely adopted.One stock that was hit particularly hard is D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). D-Wave's stock sold off to start 2025 and hit a low of $3.83. However, it touched a new, all-time high of nearly $45 just a few weeks ago before falling to today's level of about $30 (although this price could change drastically within a few days). With D-Wave off about 25% from its all-time high, is now the time to scoop up shares in hopes of having the stock transform a meager investment into $1 million? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu D-Wave Quantummehr Nachrichten
|
29.10.25
|D-Wave Quantum-Aktie: Im Sog von Volatilität und Kurshöhenflügen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.25
|Die Rally geht weiter: Wie lange hält das enorme Momentum der D-Wave-Aktie noch an? (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.25
|D-Wave expandiert in Europa - Millionenvertrag mit Swiss Quantum Technology - So reagiert die Aktie (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.25