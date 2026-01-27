Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
27.01.2026 07:13:00
Is D-Wave Quantum Stock Going To $0?
After skyrocketing 300% over the past 12 months, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) stock has fallen 6% thus far in 2026 as of Jan. 26. Is the stock going to $0 or will it rebound again? Let's have a look at what's going on with the quantum computing company. As with any speculative tech investment, questions and doubts are constant noise that innovative companies have to combat and prove wrong. In the case of D-Wave Quantum, the business has real revenue growth, commercial traction, and solid cash reserves. It's a respected player in the quantum industry, and for all these reasons, no, I do not think it will continue to fall to $0, but continued volatility is highly likely.In D-Wave's latest quarterly earnings report, the quantum business demonstrated serious growth with 100% third-quarter revenue growth. Year to date revenue grew 235% from 2024. D-Wave also reported its highest-ever cash balance of $836 million. This amount of runway should ease many investor concerns. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Quantum Corp.
Analysen zu Quantum Corp.
