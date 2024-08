Is Dominion Energy the Best High-Yield Dividend Stock for You?

The S&P 500 index is yielding a paltry 1.2% today. The average utility, using Utilities Select SPDR ETF as a proxy, is yielding 3%. Dominion Energy 's (NYSE: D) dividend yield is a far more hefty 4.7%. That will probably catch the eye of most income-oriented investors. But before you jump aboard, you'll want to understand a couple of caveats that come with owning Dominion Energy .Dominion Energy is a fairly simple regulated electric utility today, but it hasn't always been like this. At one point it owned oil and natural gas production assets, pipelines, and natural gas utilities. The company has spent the past couple of decades trimming down its business to become more simple and less risky.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool