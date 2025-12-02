Eaton Aktie
WKN: 850940 / ISIN: US2780581029
|
02.12.2025 16:50:00
Is Eaton Stock a Buy Now?
If you have ever lived through a prolonged blackout, you know that the modern world comes to a screeching halt without electricity. Supplying the world with electricity is a significantly larger task than simply installing a few power plants. A comprehensive infrastructure is required to manage the flow and use of electricity effectively, which is the primary focus of Eaton (NYSE: ETN), one of the world's largest industrial companies.With Eaton's shares currently trading down around 13% from their 52-week highs, is now the time to buy the stock? Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
