|
26.10.2024 17:00:00
Is Elon Musk "Superhuman"? Here's Why Nvidia's Jensen Huang Thinks So After the Tesla Chief's $2.5 Billion Feat
Few people elicit as strong a reaction as Elon Musk. The outspoken Tesla founder is fond of making bold claims and huge promises -- promises that he doesn't always keep, much to the chagrin of Tesla investors. Add to that his social media activity, and he is often a divisive figure.One thing that can't be denied is that Musk has vision. That -- and a massive net worth -- make him capable of marshaling huge resources to accomplish incredible tasks. Look no further than the recent successful rocket booster "capture" executed by his company, SpaceX. And while that truly is an incredible feat, Musk recently pulled off something else that left Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO, Jensen Huang, thoroughly impressed.While X, Tesla, and SpaceX dominate the headlines, Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) startup, xAI, recently built what could be the most powerful AI-training supercomputer around. Dubbed "Colossus," the supercomputer will be used to train Grok, a large language model (LLM) and the company's answer to ChatGPT. The LLM will be available to paying X customers initially, but many believe Grok will eventually power Tesla's humanoid robots. Sounds like science fiction, no? It's not.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
