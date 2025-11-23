Energy Transfer Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALSM / ISIN: US29278E1038
|
24.11.2025 00:05:00
Is Energy Transfer Stock a Buy Now?
While much of the market is fixated on tech stocks with ties to artificial intelligence (AI), the technology sector is not the only way to play the AI boom. AI requires a lot of power, and one pipeline company is starting to win significant projects to supply AI data centers with natural gas. That company is Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), which, in my view, is one of the most attractive stocks to own in the energy space today.Let's look at what makes Energy Transfer a buy right now.Without a doubt, Energy Transfer is one of the best-positioned midstream companies when it comes to capturing growth projects related to the AI infrastructure buildout. The company has one of the largest integrated midstream systems in the U.S., with a strong position in the Permian, which is one of the cheapest sources of natural gas in North America.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Energy Transfer Corp LP Partnership Interest When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.