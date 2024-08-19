|
19.08.2024 18:18:00
Is Home Depot Stock Going to $425? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
At least six Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets on The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock after the company's second-quarter earnings release on Aug. 13. However, a UBS analyst decided to take a different view and upgraded his price target to $425 from $400 while maintaining a buy rating on the stock.It's unusual to see an analyst upgrade a price target after management comes out and lowers its full-year expectations for sales and earnings. Home Depot's management now expects its full-year comparable sales to decline by 3%-4% compared to prior guidance for a 1% decline. Full-year diluted earnings per share are now expected to decrease by 2%-4% compared to previous guidance for a 1% increase.That said, it's no secret that relatively high interest rates have curtailed the housing market and spending on home-related items, with a raft of companies, including Whirlpool and Pool Corp., talking of deteriorating end-market conditions. As such, the bulls are assuming much of the bad news is already in the price, and the only way is up for Home Depot stock, as the only way is down for interest rates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Freitagssitzung im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Home Depot-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Home Depot-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Ende des Mittwochshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Mittwochmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones legt zum Start zu (finanzen.at)
|
13.08.24
|Home Depot-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatzausblick für 2024 nach unten revidiert (dpa-AFX)
|
13.08.24
|MARKT USA/Aktien gut behauptet erwartet - Preisdaten im Fokus (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Home Depot Inc., The
|327,70
|-0,55%