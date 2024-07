Is Home Depot Stock Going to $426? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

A couple of analyst updates have highlighted that Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is one of the most fascinating stocks on the market. Here's some information investors should consider before buying the stock.Jefferies reinstated coverage of Home Depot and immediately slapped a $426 price target on the stock, along with a buy rating. The analyst cited the recent acquisition of residential specialty trade-distribution company SRS Distribution for an enterprise value of $18.25 billion. The price target implies a 16% upside to the current price.Stifel, on the other hand, gave the company a price-target upgrade from $374 to $380, which implies less than 4% upside and comes with a hold rating. The Stifel analyst cut earnings estimates for Home Depot in 2024 and 2025, due to the integration of SRS.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool