16.09.2024 15:00:00
Is Intuitive Machines Stock a Buy?
Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) attracted considerable attention earlier this year after successfully executing its first mission to the Moon in January. This success is part of a notable shift in the approach to space exploration, which has transitioned from government-led endeavors to commercial ventures over the past couple of decades.The surge of interest in space exploration and research is evident, with research firm Spherical Insights projecting a 16% compound annual growth rate for the global space exploration market through 2032. With Intuitive Machines gearing up for another mission early next year, is the stock worth investing in today?Let's dive into the business and find out.
