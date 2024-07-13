|
13.07.2024 17:00:00
Is It Better to Take Social Security at 62 or 67? The Answer Is Simpler Than You Might Think.
When it comes to choosing what age to begin taking Social Security, you have plenty of options. You can file as early as age 62, or you can wait a few years and earn larger checks. Delay claiming until age 70, and you can maximize your monthly payments.Two of the most popular ages to claim, though, are 62 and 67. Age 67 is the full retirement age for everyone born in 1960 or later, meaning it's the age at which you'll receive 100% of your benefit based on your work history.But what's the best age to begin taking benefits? While there's no one-size-fits-all answer, there's a simple question you can ask yourself to decide: What's your biggest priority in retirement?
