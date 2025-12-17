Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
Is It Finally Time to Buy the Dip on RH Stock?
RH (NYSE: RH) has always been a different kind of home furnishings company. It sells aspiration as much as sofas, and it is willing to play through ugly industry cycles if it believes the payoff is on the other side.That mindset showed up again in the company's latest earnings update for the quarter ended Nov. 1, 2025. Revenue rose nicely, and free cash flow was particularly impressive. In addition, management's outlook suggests the business is holding up heading into year-end, even in the face of continued uncertainty in the housing market. The icing on the cake? A bad housing market isn't stopping RH from expanding overseas.While shares are up sharply over the last 30 days, the stock is still down massively year to date, and it's down 77% from its all-time high of $738.52 achieved in 2021, making the investment thesis worth revisiting today. Is it finally time to buy into the stock's huge pullback?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
