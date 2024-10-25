|
Is It Time to Buy AGNC as Its Book Value Starts to Climb?
AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), a real estate investment trust (REIT), appears to have turned a corner recently.Although the stock hasn't set the world on fire, it's up about 20%, a welcome reversal from past years. On top of that, it currently pays out a nice monthly dividend that is good for a forward yield of almost 14%.With the REIT recently reporting its third-quarter results, let's dig into it and see where the stock may be headed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
