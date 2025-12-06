Carnival Aktie
WKN: 120071 / ISIN: GB0031215220
|
06.12.2025 08:05:00
Is it Time to Buy Carnival Stock?
Long-term investing is the key to sustainable returns in the stock market, but sometimes it can backfire spectacularly. For example, if you purchased $1,000 of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock 10 years ago, you would have just over $500 today -- a loss of around 50%. That means more than a decade of growth and billions in stock buybacks essentially evaporated during the coronavirus pandemic.The good news is that Carnival's business is finally getting back on track. And the company aims to regain the value it lost over the previous years. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of the stock to decide if investors should give the iconic cruise company a second chance.While there is a lot of talk about the ostensibly terrible U.S. economy (analysts at UBS put the near-term likelihood of recession at 93%), the doom and gloom isn't showing up in Carnival's results. On the contrary, business is booming. Third-quarter revenue rose 3.3% to $8.15 billion based on modest increases in tickets and onboard sales, which typically refers to the purchase of food and drinks during cruises.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Carnival plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Carnival plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Carnival plc
|20,41
|0,29%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlick auf Notenbanken: ATX letztlich leichter -- DAX geht über 24.000-Punkte-Marke ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit stabilem Wochenausklang -- Chinas Börsen schließen fester - Minuszeichen in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, während der deutsche Leitindex höher notierte. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit leichten Gewinnen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden zum Wochenausklang keine gemeinsame Richtung.