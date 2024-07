Is It Time to Buy June's Worst-Performing Dow Jones Stocks?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) market index gained 1.1% in June 2024, but some of the business titans in that portfolio posted negative returns.Are these stumbling titans down for the count, or should you consider picking up a few shares of high-quality companies on the cheap? Come along as I take a look at two of the Dow's worst performers in June, aiming to separate low-priced wheat from barren chaff.Let's start with the biggest plunge. Athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike (NYSE: NKE) was doing alright for most of last month. The stock traded roughly sideways until June 27, followed by a 19% price drop on the month's final market day.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool