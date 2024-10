Is It Time to Load Up on Aurora Cannabis Stock?

The global cannabis market stands on the cusp of a remarkable period of growth. Industry projections suggest it could grow from $57 billion in 2023 to $444 billion by 2030. This potential 7.7-fold increase over seven years translates to a compound annual growth rate of 34%, dwarfing the growth rates of many traditional industries.Against this backdrop of industrywide potential, Canadian marijuana titan Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) has emerged as an unexpected bright spot in 2024. While most of its Canadian counterparts have wilted this year, Aurora 's shares have blossomed with a 13% gain year to date. This performance starkly contrasts with industry peers Canopy Growth Corp. and Tilray Brands, which have seen their stocks wither by 18.5% and 28.2%, respectively.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool