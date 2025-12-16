Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
16.12.2025 18:05:00
Is It Time to Load Up on This Dividend King Poised to Join the $1 Trillion Club in 2026?
For decades, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has been a retail staple, with more than 10,000 stores across 19 countries. While retail remains its bread and butter, it's approaching the industry from a more modern direction, and it's been paying off for its business and stock.Through Dec. 14, Walmart's stock is up more than 29%, outperforming the S&P 500 and putting the company on a path to join the trillion-dollar market cap club.At the time of this writing, Walmart's market cap is $930 billion. To hit the trillion-dollar mark in 2026, its stock would need to grow by around 7.5%. If it's able to accomplish this (and the current trillion-dollar companies remain), it would be the 12th trillion-dollar public company, and only the third non-tech company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
