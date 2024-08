Is It Too Late to Buy Altria Stock?

With shares up 24% just since April's low, the idea of stepping into a new stake in Altria Group (NYSE: MO) right now could be more than a little intimidating. Making the idea even more daunting is the fact that the stock's currently trading at a two-year high. There just might not be enough upside left with this tobacco name to plug into right now.Or, maybe there is. Take a step back and look at the bigger picture. You'll see plenty of value then, particularly if you're an income-minded investor.Altria is of course the tobacco giant formerly known as Philip Morris. The brand name is still around in the United States as well as overseas, although Philip Morris International handles the brand outside of the U.S. these days. Altria 's other brands include Marlboro, smokeless tobacco products from Copenhagen and Skoal, and vaping brand NJOY. It's also dabbling in the heated tobacco space, although this initiative's still miles away from becoming a major profit center.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool