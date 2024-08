Is It Too Late to Buy Carvana Stock?

The next time you look up "volatility" in a dictionary, you might be met by a Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) logo.I'm kidding, of course, but the car-buying, vending-machine operator really is a paragon of extreme volatility.The most erratic member of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) market index (where Carvana doesn't have a seat) is oil and gas explorer APA Corporation with a beta value of 3.26. The next four names on that list of highly unpredictable stocks are casinos and cruise lines. Carvana has them all beat with a 3.43 beta.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool