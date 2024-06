Is It Too Late to Buy Chubb Limited Stock?

Investing great Warren Buffett scooped up a new position for Berkshire Hathaway's famous stock portfolio in Q1. The Oracle of Omaha added approximately $6 billion of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB). Considering Buffett's massive existing insurance operations via GEICO, the insurance company is an interesting addition.Chubb's stock performance has been anything but boring. Shares are up an impressive 36% over the past year, and news of Buffett's buy only fueled bullish sentiment toward the stock. So can investors still get in on Chubb? Or has the ship sailed?Here is what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel