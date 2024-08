Is It Too Late to Buy Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock?

With shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) up by 220% over the last three years, it's easy to see why investors might get the idea that there isn't much upside left with this biotech stock. Without much in the way of media buzz, its future accomplishments, assuming there are any, might not even get noticed by the market -- so the argument goes.But is it actually too late to buy this stock, or is there still an opportunity? Taking a look at what Madrigal is planning to do over the next couple of quarters will clarify the issue.In April of this year, Madrigal started to ship doses of its first medicine to attain regulatory approval. That drug, Rezdiffra, treats metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH), and is currently the only approved medicine for the condition.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool