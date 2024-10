Is Kenvue Stock a Buy Now?

Shares of Kenvue (NYSE: KVUE) got a nice bounce on Monday, Oct. 21, thanks to Starboard Value. The activist investor recently pushed the stock up by announcing a stake in the consumer goods giant that's behind popular brands such as Tylenol and Listerine.Despite the recent bump, Kenvue stock has fallen by about 15% since it was spun off from Johnson & Johnson last May. The loss is extra upsetting because the benchmark S&P 500 index has risen about 43% over the same time frame.Is it time to buy this beaten-down dividend payer? Here's a closer look at Kenvue to see if aligning with Starboard could be a smart move for everyday investors.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool