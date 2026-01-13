Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
13.01.2026 19:15:00
Is Lucid Stock a Millionaire Maker?
When Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) went public back in 2021, some investors eagerly jumped on board and quickly drove its share price higher. But the party didn't last long. Following years of losses, manufacturing difficulties, and a shifting electric vehicle environment, Lucid's stock has cratered 88% since its initial public offering.Some view this as a buying opportunity, with massive potential upside if Lucid becomes a major player in the global EV industry. The hope is that the company's advanced electric vehicles could eventually help propel Lucid ahead of its competition and push shares high enough to mint millionaires.Unfortunately, I think those hopes are misplaced. Here are a few reasons Lucid isn't likely to make you rich anytime soon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
