NEWSMA b Aktie

NEWSMA b für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413D6 / ISIN: US65250K1051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 11:25:00

Is Newsmax Stock a Buy?

Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX), the conservative media company that competes against mainstream media outlets like Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) News, went public at $10 this March. Its stock skyrocketed and closed at $83.51 on its first day, and it set a record high of $233 a day later.At its peak, Newsmax's market cap hit $29 billion, or 170 times the $171 million in revenue it generated in 2024. It instantly became a meme stock for two reasons: it was closely associated with President Donald Trump, who frequently touted Newsmax as an alternative to Fox News, and it tightened its supply by only offering 6% of its outstanding shares in its IPO. Hopes for lower interest rates further amplified those gains by driving more investors toward speculative stocks.But today, Newsmax trades at about $10. Shares took a round trip back to its IPO price as it grappled with steep losses, costly legal battles, and competitive headwinds. Should investors still buy this unloved stock as a contrarian investment, or should they stay far away?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B-mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B-mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B- 8,85 -3,38% NEWSMAX Incorporation Registered Shs -B-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich seitwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen